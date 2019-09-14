Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.32. Thor Industries reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on THO. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at $873,501.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.93. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.