Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 23,991 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,387,000 after acquiring an additional 133,477 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPT stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. 34,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

