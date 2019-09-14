Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 91,491 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,491 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises 1.2% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,810,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $874,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,774 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $938,384,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $653,846,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,416,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,148,000 after purchasing an additional 813,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.95. 324,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,574,823. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

