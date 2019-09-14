Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,777,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,697,224. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.20. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The firm has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

