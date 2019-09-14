Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,085 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXF. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,967,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,441,000 after acquiring an additional 330,362 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

