Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 176.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,600,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

