Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.76. The stock had a trading volume of 39,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,067. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $168.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.