Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $89.81. 1,662,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.73.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

