Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 30,426 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,426 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 46,560,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,795,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,177,000 after purchasing an additional 393,484 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 173.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,022,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,387,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,967,000 after acquiring an additional 449,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,647,000 after acquiring an additional 162,145 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,541. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

