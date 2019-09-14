Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 5,622 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $102.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $119.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

