Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 582 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.28. 7,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.84 and a 200-day moving average of $176.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

