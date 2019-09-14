Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 74.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total transaction of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $4,888,035. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $321.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

