Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 178 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $185.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $207.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

