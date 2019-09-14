Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $227.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,352. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.75 and a 1 year high of $238.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.11.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

