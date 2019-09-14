Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $327,249,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 415,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,129,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,110,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,231,000 after purchasing an additional 227,446 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $17,667,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIF. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

In related news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.28. 1,470,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,798. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $130.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.