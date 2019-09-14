Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,000.

Paul Randolph Jewer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.13, for a total transaction of C$63,130.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total transaction of C$330,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total transaction of C$6,571.00.

Toromont Industries stock remained flat at $C$64.80 during trading on Friday. 77,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,547. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$63.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.43. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of C$51.02 and a 1 year high of C$70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$978.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$959.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

TIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.00.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

