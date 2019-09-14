Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,323 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of State Street worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 693.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 50.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 137.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. 2,303,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,461.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

