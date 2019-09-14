Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.24 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 270,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,696,000 after acquiring an additional 224,845 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,365,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 632.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,709 shares of company stock worth $6,927,939. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $118.94. 847,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,145. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

