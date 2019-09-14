Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Shares of VMC traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.58. 968,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.