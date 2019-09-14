Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 157.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 139,449 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

FLIR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 349,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,770. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.17. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.