Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,723 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,174,000 after buying an additional 150,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 54.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.43. 865,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,169. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average is $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,733.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.64.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

