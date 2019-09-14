Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,077 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,077 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $134.64. 1,014,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,449. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $310,402.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,881 shares of company stock worth $6,932,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.10.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.