Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 49,451 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,451 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BB&T were worth $22,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in BB&T by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 738,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Seeyond raised its stake in BB&T by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in BB&T by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 123,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in BB&T by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 133,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

NYSE BBT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. 2,101,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,941. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

