Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 92,738 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,738 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.36% of BRP worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BRP by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BRP by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a $66.00 price objective on BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,509. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. BRP Inc has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $48.51.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.0752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. BRP’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

