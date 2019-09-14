Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Director Walter W. Driver, Jr. Sells 13,759 Shares

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Director Walter W. Driver, Jr. sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,874,526.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TSS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $142.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,616,000 after acquiring an additional 157,929 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

