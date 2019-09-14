Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 30,545 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 106.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 245,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 465.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $49.92.

