Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 35,041 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 559.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,041 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 645.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.87. 7,373,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447,452. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

