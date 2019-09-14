Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 140.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 5,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 670,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

AMGN traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.64. 216,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

