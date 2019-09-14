Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,465 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Vertical Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

