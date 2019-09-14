Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $13.25 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10,102.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,147 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,156 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,118,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,237,437,000 after acquiring an additional 178,193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 796.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 175,270 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 916.6% in the first quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $19,140,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.34. The company had a trading volume of 149,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,635. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $130.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

