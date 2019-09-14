Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.25 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after buying an additional 218,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after buying an additional 105,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,002,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,636,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,687. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

