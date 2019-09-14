Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.23.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

