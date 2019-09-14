Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,324 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 210.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 368,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,257,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $185.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $207.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

