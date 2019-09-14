Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 29,110 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,110 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 1.10% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,355,900.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UVXY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,707,585. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.