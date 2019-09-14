Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.87. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $102.26 and a 12-month high of $144.17.

