Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 61,686 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,686 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,024,000 after acquiring an additional 704,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 218,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 67,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 42,135 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.09. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $177.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.