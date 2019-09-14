Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 617 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.64. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,440,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,232,160. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

