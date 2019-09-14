Towle & Co. Has $24.62 Million Holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Towle & Co. lessened its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,662 shares during the quarter. Sonic Automotive comprises 2.9% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $24,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 32.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 291.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE SAH traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 339,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.87. Sonic Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,290,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,700,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

