Towle & Co. Has $31.56 Million Stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Towle & Co. lessened its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for 3.7% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.64% of Flex worth $31,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,256. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $60,887.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $89,309.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,874 shares of company stock worth $1,237,682. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

