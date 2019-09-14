Towle & Co. Trims Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Towle & Co. lessened its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,110 shares during the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse comprises approximately 1.8% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 9.63% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. 482,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,702. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $215.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

