Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $97.10. 1,397,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

