Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 44,889 VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF makes up about 2.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 732,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,647. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.