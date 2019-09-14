Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,935 Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 22,116,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,845,000 after buying an additional 256,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,714,000 after buying an additional 104,298 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after buying an additional 2,880,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after buying an additional 758,069 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 6,547,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $4,430,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,842 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

