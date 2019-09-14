Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,962 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 268,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.69. The company had a trading volume of 283,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,691. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $110.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

