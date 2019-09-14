Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in American Tower by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.87.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,232,160. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $140.40 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.