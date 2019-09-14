Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New $825,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Tranquility Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,295,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,572 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,851,000 after purchasing an additional 620,850 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 414,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 328,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 311,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 221,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 238,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

