Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.78. 3,924,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,506. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $304.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

