Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.10.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.