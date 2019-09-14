Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 375,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 435,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 132,853 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $32.50. 146,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.