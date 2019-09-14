Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $640,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,842 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 96,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $63.83. 5,740,027 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

